DRC accepting applications for St. Patrick's Day Parade

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting applications for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Downtown Racine.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws in thousands of people from the community and the surrounding areas. This fun and family friendly parade is a great way for a business or organization to be in the forefront of our vibrant downtown.

Applications can be found at racinedowntown.com/events or picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Applications must be submitted to the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com by Monday, March 13.