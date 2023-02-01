 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DRC accepting applications for St. Patrick's Day Parade

  • 0

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is accepting applications for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Downtown Racine.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws in thousands of people from the community and the surrounding areas. This fun and family friendly parade is a great way for a business or organization to be in the forefront of our vibrant downtown.

Applications can be found at racinedowntown.com/events or picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St. Applications must be submitted to the DRC office or emailed to events@racinedowntown.com by Monday, March 13.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Students in India risk arrest to screen Modi documentary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News