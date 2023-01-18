 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRC 2023 art project announced

Downtown Racine Corp.'s 2023 art project

One of the Downtown Racine Corp.'s 2023 art projects.

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 22nd annual public art project will feature decorated large 4-foot letters of "Love" and "I Love Racine" which will be displayed and available to view throughout downtown from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of art that featured the word love for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown but also to spread positivity and joy throughout downtown.

The DRC is currently seeking 24 artists to create unique, kid and family-friendly designs for the art pieces. Selected artists will receive $100 for supplies.

Fan favorite voting will take place all summer long and the winner of that contest will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.

The application deadline is Feb. 17 with artist notification on Feb. 24. Art project pickup will be March 13 and the deadline to return is May 20. Artist applications can be found at bit.ly/3Dkk9KT.

Sponsors are also needed to make this public art project a reality.

