 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Little honored for his many years of service
0 Comments
Racine Health Care Network

Dr. Little honored for his many years of service

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Tuesday was "Dr. William J. Little Jr. Day" in Racine County as the long-serving volunteer for the Racine Health Care Network was honored for his many years of service.

At the age of 99, Dr. Little made his retirement official in January. He volunteered for the Racine Health Care Network since its inception in 1989.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave took the opportunity to honor Dr. Little for his volunteerism.

Jonathan Delagrave and Dr. William J. Little Jr

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave participates in the celebration of the work of Dr. William Little Jr.

In proclaiming July 13 as "Dr. William J. Little Jr. Day," Delagrave said: "Through his tireless work and remarkable generosity, Dr. Little has made an enormous impact on the health and well-being of Racine County residents while strengthening an important community asset in the Racine Health Care Network.

“His passion for and commitment to serving his community is unparalleled and a shining example for us all."

Little graduated from Horlick High School in January 1939. He decided to go into the medical field in high school because of his interest in science, he said. He said if he hadn’t become a doctor, he would’ve become a chemist.

Little will celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 19.

Dr. William Little

Little

Clinic

The Health Care Network is a private, nonprofit clinic for people who are low-income, or who have no health insurance, and is located at 500 Wisconsin Avenue. It serves about 2,500 people from Racine County, including through a satellite facility in Waterford.

Doctors and other medical professionals donate their services so the network can provide family care, dental care and mental health care for patients of all ages.

Dr. Little's undergraduate graduation photo

Pictured is Dr. William J. Little's undergraduate graduation photo from UW-Madison in 1942.
Dr. William Little washes his hands

Dr. William Little washes his hands on Friday at The Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine.
Dr. William Little and patient

Dr. William Little speaks with a patient on Friday at The Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine.
Dr. William Little with mask

Dr. William Little stands inside an exam room Friday at The Health Care Network, 500 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News