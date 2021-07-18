Dr. Little honored for his many years of service

RACINE — Tuesday was "Dr. William J. Little Jr. Day" in Racine County as the long-serving volunteer for the Racine Health Care Network was honored for his many years of service.
At the age of 99, Dr. Little made his retirement official in January. He volunteered for the Racine Health Care Network since its inception in 1989.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave took the opportunity to honor Dr. Little for his volunteerism.
In proclaiming July 13 as "Dr. William J. Little Jr. Day," Delagrave said: "Through his tireless work and remarkable generosity, Dr. Little has made an enormous impact on the health and well-being of Racine County residents while strengthening an important community asset in the Racine Health Care Network.
“His passion for and commitment to serving his community is unparalleled and a shining example for us all."
Little graduated from Horlick High School in January 1939. He decided to go into the medical field in high school because of his interest in science, he said. He said if he hadn’t become a doctor, he would’ve become a chemist.
Little will celebrate his 100th birthday on Oct. 19.
Clinic
The Health Care Network is a private, nonprofit clinic for people who are low-income, or who have no health insurance, and is located at 500 Wisconsin Avenue. It serves about 2,500 people from Racine County, including through a satellite facility in Waterford.