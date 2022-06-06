 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Jones Elementary to remain open for 2022-23 school year

RACINE — Dr. Jones Elementary School will remain open for the 2022-23 school year.

During a meeting Monday, the Racine Unified School District Board of Education had an item on its agenda to reconsider the closing of the school. No board member made a motion to vote on the item though, so it died, meaning the school will stay open.

“There is no motion. Dr. Jones will not close,” said Board President Jane Barbian.

The RUSD board voted last December to keep the school open for the 2022-23 year, months before it was confirmed that the district's $1 billion referendum had passed.

