RACINE — Earlier in the pandemic, a newborn baby could be heard cooing in the background during regular Zoom calls for staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Wayne Laramie, vice president of patient care/chief nursing officer at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., said in a statement to The Journal Times that he enjoyed hearing the sounds of the infant, who was born on Feb. 28.

“While we continue to focus on COVID-19 illness, we still have reminders all around us that we have much to be grateful for in life,” Laramie said in the statement.

Dr. Beth Griffin’s baby, the one responsible for the cooing, is named Claire and is her fourth child. Griffin is the medical director of the emergency department at Ascension All Saints.

Griffin said the last months have been uncertain and stressful at times for a lot of people. Ascension staffers felt a huge responsibility to learn as much as they could and continue to provide proper care, she said.

Claire’s sounds were very welcome and a lot of her colleagues would comment on it, she said.

Laramie said Griffin helped prepare and plan for anything the pandemic brought.

Griffin has been in the emergency department for about 15 years. Her position as medical director is her primary position but she also works at four other Ascension emergency departments.

While Griffin was on maternity leave, a worldwide health crisis began. Ascension asked her to take on a new role in March that previously hadn’t existed. This new role was the surge section chief for statewide incident command.

She served in that position for five months and now is back on the frontlines.

‘It takes a village’

As surge section chief, her duties included helping plan and manage the influx of patients during the beginning months of the pandemic.

“We were really working to make sure that at all times we had the space, the resources and the staff to make sure we could continue to take great care of our patients,” Griffin said.

She started working during her maternity leave on surge planning. While some people may see working on a leave period as unfavorable, Griffin saw it as an opportunity to help out and support the clinical team. A lot of health care staff was unsure of a lot of things and didn’t know what to expect; they were receiving a lot of new information about a new virus.

“I was really grateful for the opportunity to be able to contribute and to step up … support those people that were on the frontline,” she said. “Being able to care for patients and serve on the frontlines is a privilege. It’s really our life work and calling for many of us.”

Luckily, Griffin was able to care for Claire right at home as she was stepping up in her new role.

“That was the beauty of it,” she said. “I was oftentimes running meetings with my baby in my arms.”

Those meetings were from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, she said. Her husband was able to help the other three children with virtual learning.

“I have a great support system and I just wanted to acknowledge that I’m not doing it alone. I have great team members as well as great support from my husband and family. It takes a village,” she said.

‘Vital’ role

In August, she went back to work clinically in the emergency department. She’s continued to lead that department at All Saints and also leads physicians, physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners.

There were many differences in personal protective equipment and protocol for keeping staff and patients safe when she went back to work.

“Experiencing those changes was somewhat of a learning curve, that’s for sure,” she said. “We have a lot of additional things that we do now. Going back my first day, I was asking my colleagues quite a few questions and making sure I was doing everything right.”

But a bit of a silver lining for all the hard work is the comradery created within the health care staff.

“We’re all stepping up to care for a disease that we haven’t cared for before,” Griffin said. “We’re learning a lot at a rapid pace.”

As the numbers of COVID-19 patients increase, a lot of the health care providers are getting more and more tired, Griffin said.

“They have been doing this for a long time,” she said. “But they are continuing to do an amazing job, continuing to make sure that they’re taking care of our patients. As health care providers, we are here and we will continue to be here for our patients and our community.”

However, Ascension staff is asking the public to do three things to help in stopping the spread of the coronavirus: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

“We know those things are very impactful and will help to make a big difference,” Griffin said. In addition, the team has learned quite a bit and knows how to treat patients for COVID-19 and what’s best, she said.

Dr. Gregory Brusko, chief clinical officer for Ascension Wisconsin, called Griffin’s role “vital.” Brusko was also a member of the statewide incident command team.

“She has been nothing less than stellar in this capacity,” Brusko said in a statement. “Her amazing capability to balance being a mother with this critically important work has been deeply appreciated and helped us to provide care for our communities during these unprecedented times.”

