RACINE — Thousands of Racine residents met Dr. A. Charles Alexander but many probably don’t remember him.
Alexander’s youngest son, Dr. Andrew Alexander, said a conservative estimate would be that his father delivered more than 20,000 babies in his 48 years as a practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Racine. He died last week at the age of 92.
His legacy doesn’t start or end with those babies, who probably don’t remember him, though their families certainly do. Alexander leaves behind a legacy that valued ongoing learning, for himself and his colleagues, and providing the best care he could to anyone who came through his door.
Daring to care
Alexander was known and officially recognized for providing the same level of care to all of his patients regardless of race, class or creed. Andrew attributes it to his father’s upbringing in a poorer family living in a working-class neighborhood in Chicago.
“He had to work multiple jobs to pay for his medical education and he never forgot that and what it took,” said Andrew. “He really identified with working class families and their struggles.”
Alexander who known for providing care to communities that couldn’t access doctors easily in the 1960’s and 70’s.
“He took care of a lot of members of the African American community, who just weren’t embraced by the medical community,” said Andrew. “He gave away a lot of care for people who couldn’t afford it.”
In 1990, he was presented with a “Dare to Care” award from the Advisory Councils of Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin for his volunteer work at the Planned Parenthood Wisconsin in Racine. Alexander was the volunteer medical director and provided a weekly colposcopy clinic, a type of early cancer screening for abnormal pap smears.
Krista Berger, who worked with Alexander and a registered nurse, said he had a way of interacting with people that made them feel comfortable.
“He always talked at his patient’s level,” said Berger. “He was never above anybody because he was a physician — we were all equal.”
Lifelong learner
In addition to being Berger’s colleague, he was also her physician and neighbor. Sometimes, she said, she would find medical articles clipped out of journals in her mailbox. One time, while pregnant with her second child, she found an article about gestational diabetes in her mailbox, though she did not have any symptoms of gestational diabetes.
“I said, ‘You could just give these to me at work,’ “ Berger said. “That was one way he wanted nurses to continue learning out of school. To me, it seemed he was always one step ahead of any of the new research that was coming out.”
Andrew said when his father wasn’t reading the latest medical research, he could be found with his nose in a book, usually about history.
“He certainly had a big personality when he was working as a physician,” said Andrew. “When he was away from that setting, he was very introverted.”
Andrew is following in his father’s footsteps as an OB-GYN at Ascension All Saints, 3821 Spring St. In the early 2000s, both Dr. Alexanders were working at All Saints. Andrew saw that while his father had a wealth of knowledge, his focus was always on patient care.
“He was all about taking good care of a patient, not how much knowledge you could spout,” said Andrew. “One of the things that struck me was that he had this lifetime of experience that allowed him to really put things into perspective.”
Alexander is survived by Nancy, his wife of 53 years; his three children, Anson, Avon (Robert) Walton III and Andrew; and his five grandchildren.
Funeral services for Dr. A. Charles Alexander will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.
Alexander served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps from 1952 to 1979, with a tour of duty in the Korean War. He retired with the rank of captain and will be interred with full military honors at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., after the funeral.
