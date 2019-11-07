DPW worker "Dee" Shelton remembered as family man

The crash

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 2400 block of Shoop Street north of Layard Avenue.

Shelton was driving a recycling truck, turned a corner, veered left, went up onto a curb and came to rest against a tree, John Rooney, the city’s DPW commissioner, previously said. The truck was the only vehicle involved, with no other vehicles struck or property damage.

Rooney said at the time that the truck Shelton was operating was about 2 years old, so he did not believe equipment failure was the likely cause.

“There are no witnesses to the accident, so we really don’t know what happened,” he said. “We have no idea, and it would only be speculation if we were to say what happened.”

Cause unknown

Autopsy results showed that Shelton sustained injuries to his head after he was tossed or fell from the cab of the truck.

On Wednesday, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said there was no update to the investigation.

Nikki said not knowing what led to the crash is almost the hardest part. The day before the crash, they went shopping, went out to eat and went to a movie.