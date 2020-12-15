 Skip to main content
DPW waste and recycling collection expanded during holidays
CITY OF RACINE

Recyling Carts

Workers from Rehrig Pacific Co. assemble the first of the City of Racine's 28,000 blue recycling carts at a Department of Public Works lot in the 800 block of Marquette Street on April 26, 2010. This year, Racine DPW will collect on Saturdays during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day.

 Pete Wicklund

RACINE — Because the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on weekdays in 2020, the city Department of Public Works is adding two collection days to the calendar for those weeks.

DPW has made this change in recognition of the inconvenience that would otherwise be caused to residents by an “extensive delay” in waste and recycling collection, the DPW stated in a press release. The DPW will collect waste and recycling on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

Zone C residents whose collection day would normally have been Thursday, Dec. 24 (a city holiday), collection will instead occur on Saturday, Dec. 26. Over the New Year holiday, residents in Zone B, instead of collection day being Tuesday, Jan. 4, collection day will be moved up to Saturday, Jan. 2, the press release said.

Please see the new rotating holiday calendar at tinyurl.com/y23zz3dv. The schedule will also be included with property tax bills which should be arriving at homes beginning the week of December 14. The DPW said in the news release that it encourages all residents to sign up using the link to get customized and automated alerts informing of the next collection days. These can be sent to a mobile device, home phone and email.

