Downtown wine walk returns some normalcy: 'Although I can’t see them smiling through their masks, I know they’re happy'

RACINE — The streets of Racine became a wine lover’s destination on Saturday as the Downtown Racine Corp. held its second annual Wine Walk.
Tony Bigonia, owner of Uncorkt, 240 Main St., which co-presented the Wine Walk, said the event is vital for Downtown Racine because it invites people into stores they’ve never entered before.
“People can walk in (to a business) and say they didn’t know this was here, and then suddenly, they become regulars,” he said. “That’s one of our goals.”
Kelly Kruse, executive director of the DRC, said they took steps such as splitting the Wine Walk into four sessions on two different days, mandating masks and eliminating food tasting portions to make COVID-19 safety a priority.
“I’m excited to see the community embrace a safe, outdoor event that recognizes small businesses,” she said.
Imagine Alley, an alleyway just west of Main Street in the process of transforming into a hub of Racine culture, was also brought to life as one of the stops. Hot Shop Glass decorated the alley with rows of colorful blown glass art and the smell of TaejaVu’s on Main’s andouille sausage filled the air.
The DRC, a nonprofit organization aimed to cultivate the city’s diversity by stimulating business development and tourism of Downtown Racine to the community, had to cancel other fundraising events — such as their annual Party on the Pavement — due to COVID-19, Kruse said. Hosting the Wine Walk this fall, however, was a way to boost the community’s morale and raise money.
Support Local Journalism
The Wine Walk "shows that our businesses are thriving,” Kruse said.
Broderick Smith, co-owner of ShaeBrojae’s Natural Expressions, said the Wine Walk was definitely needed. “People have been in their homes, so we all needed to have social interaction,” Smith said.
Melissa Bauer, a Sturtevant real estate agent, is a Wine Walk veteran who hasn’t missed a single event. She brought along her sister, Kristina, and mother-in-law Kelli Aiello.
“It’s been a great way to find out about other businesses,” Melissa Bauer said.
“Girls just wanna have fun and drink while doing it,” Aiello added, laughing.
Though rain was in the forecast for this weekend’s Wine Walkers, Kruse said she hadn’t heard a single complaint.
“Although I can’t see them smiling through their masks, I know they’re happy,” she said.
Twenty Downtown businesses offered samples of 20 different wines, including eccentric flavors like Apple Pie at SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions and Bull’s Blood at Dimple’s Fine Imports.
Two more Wine Walks are scheduled for 1-4 p.m. and for 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
For more info, call 262-634-6002, visit the Downtown Racine Corp.'s office at 425 Main St. or go to conta.cc/3jjmjOC.
“Although I can’t see them smiling through their masks, I know they’re happy."
Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.