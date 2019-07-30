{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown design sessions

Planners from Toole Design Group, who were hired to reimagine and redesign Downtown traffic patterns, parking and Monument Square, held a last interactive design session Tuesday afternoon at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St. They will present their final plan and recommendations from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, again at the Johnson Building (enter through the south doors on Sam Johnson Parkway). Here, Ian Lockwood of Toole, seated at right, shows several interested people and Downtown business owners his firm’s ideas for how loading could be accomplished on one-way streets converted to two-way streets. People will have a final chance to drop in and meet with Toole’s planners and share ideas from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Johnson Building.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Planners from Toole Design Group, who were hired to re-imagine and redesign Downtown traffic patterns, parking and Monument Square, held a last interactive design session Tuesday afternoon at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St.

They will present their final plan and recommendations from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, again at the Johnson Building (enter through the south doors on Sam Johnson Parkway).

People will have a final chance to drop in and meet with Toole’s planners and share ideas from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, both at the Johnson Building.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

