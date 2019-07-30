RACINE — Planners from Toole Design Group, who were hired to re-imagine and redesign Downtown traffic patterns, parking and Monument Square, held a last interactive design session Tuesday afternoon at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St.
They will present their final plan and recommendations from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, again at the Johnson Building (enter through the south doors on Sam Johnson Parkway).
People will have a final chance to drop in and meet with Toole’s planners and share ideas from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, both at the Johnson Building.
