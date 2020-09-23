Downtown Racine's Holiday Parade canceled

RACINE — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large crowds, the 2020 Holiday Parade which was set for Nov. 14 has been canceled, the city and Downtown Racine Corporation announced Wednesday.
"The Downtown Racine Corp. looks forward to next year’s parade which will be held on Nov. 13, 2021," stated a release from Downtown Racine Corporation.
The annual Holiday tree lighting ceremony is still planned for Monument Square, but details and date are to be determined.
“We are extremely disappointed we could not host the Holiday Parade but are confident next year this beloved holiday tradition will be back and better than ever,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
In a separate email City Communications Director Shannon Powell said, "Unfortunately, many beloved annual traditions and events have and will be impacted by by COVID-19. The DRC has been a really great partner in understanding the impacts of COVID in the community and communicating with Public Health regularly."
He continued by saying, "Everyone would like to get back to some sense of normalcy and the best way to do that is to wear a mask, follow public health guidance, and take seriously that each of us has personal responsibility to help keep the community healthy. The City of Racine is in a better place with this virus today, because we have made tough, but responsible decisions about wearing masks, limiting gatherings, and keeping in place other public health measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the City."
This follows other recent blows for Downtown.
Party on the Pavement would have taken place last Saturday on Sept. 19.
“It’s certainly very disappointing as this normally brings 10 to 15,000 people to downtown Racine and is crucial for downtown businesses economic survival,” Kruse said earlier in a statement about the cancelation.
That followed other cancelations, starting with Racine’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.
It had been scheduled for March 14, but was canceled two days before on March 12.
The very next day after that parade was called off, the Central Racine County Health Department announced a Racine County resident has contracted COVID-19 – the first case in the county to be reported.
Since then, the county has had a total of 4,585 confirmed COVID cases and 94 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Wednesday figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Over the summer, the annual Fourth Fest celebration was also canceled, with no fireworks. A traveling parade was held, but they were not allowed to release the route to prevent crowds meaning when it traveled through Downtown only few people were there to greet it.
Meanwhile on the west end of the county, large events have been continuing, including Rochester Day in the Country and Union Grove's Super Saturday, which both brought big crowds.
