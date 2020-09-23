Downtown Racine's Holiday Parade canceled

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large crowds, the 2020 Holiday Parade which was set for Nov. 14 has been canceled, the city and Downtown Racine Corporation announced Wednesday.

"The Downtown Racine Corp. looks forward to next year’s parade which will be held on Nov. 13, 2021," stated a release from Downtown Racine Corporation.

The annual Holiday tree lighting ceremony is still planned for Monument Square, but details and date are to be determined.

“We are extremely disappointed we could not host the Holiday Parade but are confident next year this beloved holiday tradition will be back and better than ever,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

In a separate email City Communications Director Shannon Powell said, "Unfortunately, many beloved annual traditions and events have and will be impacted by by COVID-19. The DRC has been a really great partner in understanding the impacts of COVID in the community and communicating with Public Health regularly."