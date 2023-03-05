RACINE — It’s quite easy being green in Downtown Racine.

Downtown Racine Corporation’s 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back at noon Saturday, March 18.

The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

“This parade is the official kickoff to spring in downtown and we are thrilled to be hosting for our 15th year, offering a fun and festive event to our community,” Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, wrote in a statement.

The grand marshal for the parade will be in honor of Ron Christensen, a Racine businessman and resident who died in October 2022. Born near the Irish holiday, on March 19, he was known to have never missed the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Entries include Root River Rollers, Carriage House Pedal Tavern and multiple singing and dancing groups.

Area restaurants and bars also will have St. Patrick’s Day specials running all day after the parade.

