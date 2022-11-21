Downtown Racine to host Small Business Saturday with promotions

RACINE — Small Business Saturday, an all-day event set for Saturday, Nov. 26, encourages people to come downtown and support local small businesses. Many of the businesses will host in-store promotions and specials.

New this year, the "Grinch" will be walking around from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and handing out more than 100 downtown gift cards totaling $1,000. Those who get stopped by the Grinch will get to pick an envelope that contains a gift card from $10 to $25.

“Just like the Grinch, all our hearts grow three sizes during the holiday season," said M.T. Boyle, DRC Board chair. "We hope our residents and visitors take advantage of Small Business Saturday and spread some of that love on our hardworking local businesses.”

Downtown Racine is home to more than 100 small businesses, managed and owned by Racine entrepreneurs. It has a plethora of authentic restaurants that can excite any taste buds. There is no doubt gifts can be found for even the pickiest of people at the numerous unique downtown stores.

“We believe that having the Grinch hand out downtown gift cards will be a fun activity for all ages and will have a positive impact on downtown businesses,” said Andrew Dodge, BID chairman.

"This year, more than ever, it is crucial we support small businesses," said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. "We have such a wonderful mix of retail shops, you are sure to find something for everyone on your list. This holiday season, please put your money where your heart is. Support your downtown and our local business owners.”

There will be free meter parking all day (parking time limits will be enforced via tire marking to ensure the turnover of spaces). Most meters in downtown are currently four hours. The free parking excludes all ramps with gates and the lakefront lot.