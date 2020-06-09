Downtown Racine Smart Mart closes after six-month run

It closed for good during the last week of May.

“I’m looking at other locations currently,” Wickert said, noting she could also benefit from finding partners to work with. “It’s not a dead idea. I really don’t want to give up on Racine.”

The federal U.S. Department of Agriculture still defines much of the City of Racine as a food desert, meaning that healthy food is often times price restrictive or distant from residents living in the city.

No café, no business

Wickert said that even after they got the store open, the kitchen wasn’t up to code. “We sunk a lot of our money into the building,” she said, but the kitchen proved to be too expensive to get up to code.

If they had a kitchen, perishable food that wasn’t good enough to be sold on shelves could have been repurposed into smoothies or baked into other meals. But without a kitchen, the produce that spoiled ended up being wasted.

“Having a kitchen, I could turn those bananas into banana bread or smoothies,” Wickert said. “We never even got there. We’ve just been hanging on.”

Other hurdles in the way