Downtown Racine Smart Mart closes after six-month run

RACINE — Smart Mart was Megan Wickert’s third attempt at opening a healthy organic food outlet in Racine. She’s now wondering if she should consider a fourth try.
“We don’t have healthy options here,” said Wickert, who co-owned Smart Mart with her son Parker. “I have tried this three times in this community. I would love for this community for a Whole Foods or an Outpost … we would love to provide Racine with healthy food because that was our goal.”
In 2012, Wickert opened 4 Mile Fresh, an all-organic market at 601 Four Mile Road. The next year, she tried again with Friendly’s Organic Market, 6022 Douglas Ave.
The original goal for Smart Mart was for the mini-grocer to also house a small café, a place to order a smoothie or a sandwich and then also pick up some fresh fruit or veggies or meat to take home. Wickert still thinks that’s the best way to start a health food grocer.
“Having a café is the way to do it,” said Wickert, a California native.
But that plan never came together at Smart Mart, which opened in December at 400 Main St., the former home of the Chinese restaurant Whey Chai.
It closed for good during the last week of May.
“I’m looking at other locations currently,” Wickert said, noting she could also benefit from finding partners to work with. “It’s not a dead idea. I really don’t want to give up on Racine.”
The federal U.S. Department of Agriculture still defines much of the City of Racine as a food desert, meaning that healthy food is often times price restrictive or distant from residents living in the city.
No café, no business
Wickert said that even after they got the store open, the kitchen wasn’t up to code. “We sunk a lot of our money into the building,” she said, but the kitchen proved to be too expensive to get up to code.
If they had a kitchen, perishable food that wasn’t good enough to be sold on shelves could have been repurposed into smoothies or baked into other meals. But without a kitchen, the produce that spoiled ended up being wasted.
“Having a kitchen, I could turn those bananas into banana bread or smoothies,” Wickert said. “We never even got there. We’ve just been hanging on.”
Other hurdles in the way
Smart Mart was also never able to partner with a vendor. What a lot of small food grocers do, Wickert said, is they partner with a vendor — such as UNFI, which has a distribution center in Sturtevant, or US Foods, which has a distribution center in Menomonee Falls — to provide the food; the store would then buy their fruits, vegetables, meats, etc., from that vendor exclusively, providing a consistent product.
But to do that, vendors require minimum purchases of product. In the food desert of Downtown Racine, Smart Mart wasn’t able to stir up enough demand and revenue to match those minimum purchases, Wickert said.
It didn’t help that Smart Mart wasn’t able to apply for a lot of local grants since the deadline to apply was in October, and the grocer didn’t open until December.
“We didn’t have any saving grace,” she said.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Wickert said that a lot of vendors raised the prices for their minimum purchases, by as much as 50%, when the pandemic reached the U.S.
So, at the end of May, Smart Mart decided to close.
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
JOURNEY CHURCH
More than 50 vehicles signed up to take part in a parade Tuesday morning put on by Randall teachers and staff. They drove through neighborhood…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.