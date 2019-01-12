RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has partnered with several of its restaurant members to bring the Restaurant Week promotion back for a second year.
During the week of Jan. 19 through 26 only, diners will receive 15 percent off their food bill at any participating location. In order to receive the discount, an official Restaurant Week Dining Card must be presented.
“Downtown Racine has truly become a foodie destination with the numerous International cuisine options, that can please any palate," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for food lovers to sample some of Downtown's finest culinary options while supporting local entrepreneurs.”
Dining Cards can be picked up at any of these participating locations beginning Jan. 19:
- Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 Sixth St.
- Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St.
- Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
- Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St.
- The Nash Restaurant, 522 Sixth St.
- Legacy on Main, 240 B Main St.
- Pepi’s Pub & Grill, 618 Sixth St.
- Red Onion Café, 555 Main St.
- Coasters Bar & Grill, 1301 N Main St.
- Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave.
- Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.
- The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St.
- The Brickhouse, 316 Main St.
- Yardarm Bar & Grill, 930 Erie St.
- Blue Rock Lounge, 306 6th St.
- Third Coast Wood Fire Pizza & Pub, 207 Gaslight Circle
- Toad Hall, 611 Wisconsin Ave.
- Roberta, 322 Sixth St.
As an added bonus, if dining cards are brought or mailed to the DRC, located at 425 Main St., by Wednesday, Jan. 30, with three or more restaurant locations marked, diners will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $25 Downtown Racine gift certificates. Winners will be drawn at random on Friday, Feb. 1.
Dining cards are valid on food only and beverages are not included in the offer. Dining cards are valid once per location and limited to one per customer. Participants can share Restaurant Week experiences on social media by using #RWRacine.
