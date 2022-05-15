Downtown Racine "Mini Golf Pub Crawl" planned for June 11

RACINE — Take a swing by Downtown Racine on June 11 and sink a few drinks (and putts) with friends for a mini golf pub crawl, hosted by Marci’s on Main, the Downtown Racine Corp. and 12 other bars in the Downtown area.

Each pub will be decorating its mini golf hole whichever way they like. Marci’s On Main, 236 Main St., is looking to make a curved hole using the pub’s stage.

Other pubs participating in the day’s events include:

, 231 Main St.;

, 525 Wisconsin Ave.;

, 618 Sixth St.; and

, 214 Third St.

Certain pubs will also have golf-themed food and drink specials.

The Mini Golf Pub Crawl will take place from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. An additional day may be added if there is a large number of teams signing up.

While there is not a set route for how to complete the crawl, every team will start at Marci’s on Main.

Participants will enter into a team of four and pay an entry fee of $20. Putters will be provided at each hole, though participants are more than welcome to bring their own. Golf balls and scorecards will also be provided.

Each player will be given a four-stroke maximum to complete each hole at each location.

An awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. back at Marci’s On Main, with awards for the best team name, best team costumes, and best and worst scores.

C.J.W. — a beer distributor located in Mount Pleasant that caters to Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties — will be among those providing prizes.

Teams of four wishing to sign up for the event can do so in a variety of ways by visiting the Mini Golf Pub Crawl Facebook page (facebook.com/events/526109749089110) or signing up in person at Marci’s on Main.

The crawl’s main organizer is Marci Bruley, the owner of Marci’s on Main, a country-themed bar that opened in 2019. Marci’s prides itself on its loaded bloody mary drinks, topped with a soft pretzel and a variety of toppings depending on the occasion or what the staff feels like doing that day.

One notable topping style was on Halloween, where two chicken tenders were propped on top of a soft pretzel to resemble bat ears. Bruley acknowledges not every bar patron enjoys bloody marys, so the bar offers any drink to be topped in that style. Marci’s on Main also proudly shows off its collection of 99 different types of moonshines.

Marci’s on Main is the top seller of Ole Smoky branded moonshine in the State of Wisconsin.

