Downtown Racine maintained, strengthened, survived during pandemic; now it's looking forward.

RACINE — Audrey and John Langenfeld, who own Gold Diamond & Design in Downtown Racine, are big fans of the food at Krung Thai over on Sixth Street.
But beyond the couple’s loyalty to what Audrey called “the best Thai food around,” they also maintain a close friendship with the husband and wife who own the restaurant, Noudeum Pophannouvong and Phaylakhone Alounlangsy.
So close that Audrey said she has helped the couple look for small business grants and loans, which they’ve needed during the pandemic.
“We help where we can help,” Audrey said.
“We’ve been there before,” John added. The two have owned Gold Diamond & Design for over a decade, and just recently moved from their original location in Kenosha to Racine in fall 2019. “It’s easier to help others once you’ve gone through it.”
These are the kinds of connections that form in the Downtown community, and are strengthened and supported by the Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and hosting events for businesses in the district.
Especially during the pandemic, these businesses — and the friendships that form between them from mutual support — have helped each other grow stronger and survive.
How the DRC has helped
When the pandemic first broke out last year and caused nationwide shutdowns, Kelly Kruse, director of the DRC, knew she had to jump into action to help Downtown businesses — after the initial shock.
“Everybody just sort of froze, like a deer in headlights,” Kruse said.
The first thing the DRC facilitated for all merchants in the area was to conduct meetings once a week. “It allowed us to start talking about solutions,” Kruse said. “What everyone needed was to stay in business.”
From those meetings came ideas that Kruse wanted to implement right away. As outlined in their 2020 review, the DRC aided in ensuring customers could still visit the area as safely as they could.
For instance, they added tables to Monument Square to encourage outdoor dining, waived fees for merchants to sell products on the sidewalk and bagged parking meters to support curbside pickup.
The DRC hosted 65 smaller events in 2020 have set a goal to host 100 in the new year. So far, as of early March, Kruse said the DRC alone has 54 events and she is hoping to fill more out.
The Langenfelds said they only had a few months of being open in Downtown Racine before the pandemic shut them down, so it meant a lot to them that the DRC was working hard to host safe events that would bring people in.
Audrey Langenfeld said about 2,300 customers came in throughout the summer and fall DRC events Gold Diamond & Design participated in.
“That’s more people seeing you,” John Langenfeld said.
The Langenfelds said it was a nice change for their business to be a part of Downtown Racine, where they are both from.
“Kelly has done an incredible job,” John said, of the DRC’s efforts in helping the community and welcoming new businesses.
Moving forward
Kruse recalled the Chili Ice Walk, one of downtown’s first events in 2021, held on Feb. 27.
“There were probably close to 2,000 people downtown,” Kruse said. “If we can do that, I think we’re on the right track.”
At the Chili Ice Walk, Kruse said she remembered seeing kids walking outside with their families — something she didn’t think she’d see anytime soon.
“They all had this skip in their step,” Kruse said. “You could tell they were looking around like, ‘Normal life is happening again. Things are moving forward.’ “
For Kruse, events like the Chili Ice Walk are signs of normalcy, she said. After a hard year, she said positivity was the most important thing for her and the Downtown community to have.
And though being a local business owner during the pandemic was an extremely difficult challenge, Kruse said “a lot of merchants became closer.”
“We’re stronger as a whole now, because we all know each other better,” Kruse said.
New businesses like Mexico Lindo, Social on Sixth and Taste of Soul are calling Downtown Racine home. Kruse said she has been having more meetings with potential new owners and investors; a potential sign things are looking up for the area.
“If people can see the light at the end of the tunnel, they’re going to keep going,” Kruse said. “That’s the key.”