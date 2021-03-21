Downtown Racine maintained, strengthened, survived during pandemic; now it's looking forward.

The DRC hosted 65 smaller events in 2020 have set a goal to host 100 in the new year. So far, as of early March, Kruse said the DRC alone has 54 events and she is hoping to fill more out.

The Langenfelds said they only had a few months of being open in Downtown Racine before the pandemic shut them down, so it meant a lot to them that the DRC was working hard to host safe events that would bring people in.

Audrey Langenfeld said about 2,300 customers came in throughout the summer and fall DRC events Gold Diamond & Design participated in.

“That’s more people seeing you,” John Langenfeld said.

The Langenfelds said it was a nice change for their business to be a part of Downtown Racine, where they are both from.

“Kelly has done an incredible job,” John said, of the DRC’s efforts in helping the community and welcoming new businesses.

Moving forward

Kruse recalled the Chili Ice Walk, one of downtown’s first events in 2021, held on Feb. 27.