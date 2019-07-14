RACINE — Wellness vendors from throughout southeastern Wisconsin braved the heat Saturday and gathered at Monument Square to present a free pop-up wellness fair.
The event, a partnership between Wings of Fire Consulting, Visioning a Greater Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp., was the second of three wellness events being offered this summer. The third is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
The idea originated last summer when Kristina Watanabe, a board-certified wellness coach and owner of Wings of Fire Consulting, got the idea to bring local wellness vendors to one place for the Racine community.
"The goal is to expose Racine and the surrounding area to all the great people who are here that are passionate about improving everyone's health and wellness," Watanabe said.
Saturday's fair featured a variety of wellness-oriented vendors offering massage, wellness coaching, essential oils, personal fitness, dentistry, chiropractic, cancer wellness, meditation and tarot card reading. Fair visitors received information, free samples and were entered into drawings.
"We have a little bit of everything," Watanabe said. "Maybe somebody wants to check out a gym, or maybe they want to learn about CBD oil. Maybe they are looking for a solution to a cancer diagnosis or to learn about local resources. Maybe they would event like to try acupuncture, but it might be scary to them. Now, they can come and learn and try it for free."
Representatives from Mount Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave., provided lifting demonstrations and gym information. Alexander Erasing said that Mount Sinai Gym is different than other gyms and has more of a "community feel."
Erasing encouraged gym members and employees as well as fair visitors while pulling off feats of his own, including walking/lifting a weightlifting contraption, with two small children attached, down the sidewalk.
Bring Them Home
Jess Scheller, who is in charge of foster care recruitment for Racine County, also attended the event, promoting the county's new Bring Them Home campaign, which aims to reduce the amount of Racine County foster children currently placed in other countries. Scheller said she was there to provide information to attendees who were interested in becoming a foster parent.
Joan Roehre, executive director from Visioning a Greater Racine, hosted a pop-up fun booth, stocked with bubbles, jump ropes, chalk, and giant games of chess, Jenga and checkers games.
"What do you do when you have guests? You entertain them," Roehre said. "Anything to get people moving."
