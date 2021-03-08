Downtown Racine hosts first St. Patty Pub Crawl

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s inaugural St. Patty Pub Crawl will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Downtown Racine.

Patrons can enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more throughout the day at 17 participating locations — Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock Lounge, The Brickhouse, Butcher and Barrel, Carriage House, Dewey's, Evelyn's Club Main, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey's Yardarm, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pepi's, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu's on Main, The Void and the VFW.

Those who visit at least eight locations and be entered to win over $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips. A map of pub crawl locations is available at racinedowntown.com.

Irish food specials will be available at The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Amos Los Tacos, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, Butcher and Barrel, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, Blue Rock, Dewey’s and the VFW.