 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Racine hosts first St. Patty Pub Crawl
0 comments

Downtown Racine hosts first St. Patty Pub Crawl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s inaugural St. Patty Pub Crawl will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in Downtown Racine.

Patrons can enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more throughout the day at 17 participating locations — Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock Lounge, The Brickhouse, Butcher and Barrel, Carriage House, Dewey's, Evelyn's Club Main, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Joey's Yardarm, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Pepi's, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu's on Main, The Void and the VFW.

Those who visit at least eight locations and be entered to win over $300 in bar gift cards and drink chips. A map of pub crawl locations is available at racinedowntown.com.

Irish food specials will be available at The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Amos Los Tacos, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, Butcher and Barrel, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, Blue Rock, Dewey’s and the VFW.

Live music by Lara Bell will be featured at Marci’s on Main from 3 to 6 p.m. DJs will be spinning tunes at Pub on Wisconsin beginning at 9 pm and The Brickhouse at 10 p.m. The VFW will be raffling off prizes every half hour beginning at 11 a.m. and Blue Rock will hold a beer pong challenge at 4 p.m.

The party will continue at some locations until bar time.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden honors 21 women worldwide for courage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking
Local News

'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking

  • 4 min to read

“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there," Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn being literally across the street from a 30-plus-acre Mount Pleasant property he's trying to sell. The challenge remains in "Trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News