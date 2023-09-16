Crowds flocked to downtown Racine on Saturday to celebrate the 20th Party on the Pavement, hosted by Downtown Racine Corporation. The event was free to attend and included food and drinks from local restaurants and vendors, live music from local artists, and plenty of family friendly activities. Live shows such as BMX racing and glass blowing also were part of the celebration.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Hanna Van Den Einde
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today