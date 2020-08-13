Downtown Racine has free live music this weekend at The Nash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, music has returned to Downtown Racine.

The Downtown Racine Corp. is hosting free live music from a variety of genres every Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29.

Friday’s recurring concert series, Music on the Monument, is back for its 18th year and Saturday Sounds on the Square is entering its third year.

Live music will be staged at The Nash restaurant, 522 Sixth St. Social distancing will be enforced.

Music on the Monument lineup

Aug. 14 — Touch of Gray (classic rock)

Aug. 21 — Earthmother (improv, jam)

Aug. 28 — Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane (country)

Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup

Aug. 15 — Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (jazz)

Aug. 22 — Lake Effect (jazz)

Aug. 29 — Squad 51 (classic rock)

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.

This story has been updated since publication to reflect a change in venue due to city restrictions on use of Monument Square due to COVID-19.

