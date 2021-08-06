Downtown Racine has 16 vacant commercial properties; locals hope new state grant will help fill them up

Downtown Racine opportunities

Shane Ryan — acquisitions and management at Mt. Royal Investment Group, which leases out a number of properties in Downtown Racine — said Mt. Royal is close to full occupancy of its available properties in the area.

"(This grant) is providing more demand for the spaces that have been built," Ryan said. "Small businesses and our tenants are everything. All we have is brick and mortar without our tenants."

Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation, made a Facebook post announcing the new program and inviting prospective business owners to check out a list of vacancies in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Since making the post, Kruse said she received 16 inquiries as of Thursday afternoon.

"This shows that the interest is there and that Downtown is a destination where people want to start their new business. I couldn’t be more excited about the potential of new businesses popping up in the heart of the city," Kruse said.

The following properties are vacant in Downtown Racine:

512 Monument Square

524 Monument Square

141 N Main St.

222 Main St.

245 Main St.

333 Main St.

422 Main St

403 Main St.

427 Main St.

434 Main St.

436-440 Main St.

212 4th St.

222 5th St.

310 5th St.

209 6th St.

233 6th St.

818 6th St.

601 Lake Avenue

500 W College Avenue

801 Wisconsin Avenue

For more information on the DRC and the area's vacancies, contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.