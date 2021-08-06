Downtown Racine has 16 vacant commercial properties; locals hope new state grant will help fill them up

RACINE — For Yolanda Coleman, owner of plus-sized boutique Plush Clothing at 409 Main St. in Downtown Racine, owning a business means everything.
Heading to Plush Clothing
Not just because it meant she had her name on something, but because having a storefront meant she could share her message with whoever walked through her doors: that women could, and should, feel beautiful in what they wear.
“Plush stands for being pretty, lovely, unique, sexy and, most importantly, happy,” Coleman said.
Missy Hughes announces grant program
On Wednesday, she specifically shared her message with Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and other local officials who came together downtown to announce a new state grant program, which could allow other aspiring business owners to spread positivity.
The new program, called “Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback Grants,” offers $10,000 grants to new and existing businesses, as well as nonprofits, that are considering moving into vacant commercial spaces in the state.
“The idea is that folks like Yolanda, who has kept her business going … through the pandemic — if they have an empty spot next door, or several empty spots on the street, it makes it really hard for folks to stop and walk up and down and visit their stores,” Hughes said. “So we want to have a really vibrant street that has tons of shops or cafes, and someone can stop and enjoy all the businesses that are on that street.”
Grant background
In April, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would dedicate $50 million to help small business owners open physical locations and help communities fill vacant storefronts. The funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grants program come from the state’s share of aid from the federal $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan Act.
To be eligible for the grant program, businesses or nonprofits must be moving into open commercial space in the state, and must not be closing another Wisconsin location in order to make the move. The $10,000 can be used to cover things like rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses, and building repairs or improvements.
Businesses or nonprofits that would use the new location for storage, put it on hold for investment purposes, or to rent it out as residential housing are not eligible for the program. National and regional chains are also not eligible unless the location is owned by an independent franchise.
“This is all part of the effort that the governor has made to really support our business community, support our economy, and most importantly, support Wisconsinites,” Hughes said.
WEDC is working with nine regional economic development organizations to disburse grant funding in all of the state’s counties. Applications for the grant program open Aug. 9 and the program runs through June 30, 2022. Visit WEDC.org/mainstreet-bounceback for more information.
Giving opportunities
Though Coleman already had her dream fulfilled when she opened Plush Clothing in 2019, Downtown Racine Corp. Executive Director Kelly Kruse said earning the grant could make it easier for Coleman or other existing business owners to expand.
“This grant will allow our downtown to become more dense and robust with businesses. It’s thrilling to have the dollar amount be significant enough to truly inspire small businesses to open that brick-and-mortar store they always dreamed of,” Kruse said.
Mayor Cory Mason at WEDC press conference
Mayor Cory Mason thanked Hughes and Gov. Evers for reinvesting in Main Street communities, especially as they recover from COVID-19.
“If you know Racine like you do, our Main Street is really our history. It’s the heart of the community. And people look to it in terms of its health, to reflect the health of the broader community,” Mason said. “It’s been really hard on everybody, but it’s been particularly hard on small businesses. … To have another round of resources available to try to fill some of the empty storefronts here in the downtown and throughout the City of Racine is a great benefit to our community.”
Greta Neubauer shares story of Downtown Racine
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, shared how special Downtown Racine is to her.
“I know, for me, getting takeout from our small businesses (and) shopping at Christmas with my mask on helped me get through the pandemic,” Neubauer said. “It’s amazing that we’re going to have the opportunity to have more small businesses choose Racine; more people who are here get the opportunity to open the businesses that they have always wanted to.”
Tip McGuire shares gratitude
State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha also expressed his gratitude for the potential opportunities the grant could create for business owners in southeastern Wisconsin: "I'm doubly grateful to (Gov. Evers and WEDC) for investing and reinvesting in our main streets by providing businesses … opportunities to help fill in the gaps here in our main streets."
State Rep. Greta Neubauer