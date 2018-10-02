RACINE — The Foxconn Technology Group on Tuesday announced plans to open an innovation center in Downtown Racine where the company will work with community partners to develop and implement “smart city” innovations.
According to a release from the governor's office:
Foxconn Place Racine and the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center will connect Foxconn with institutions of higher education, businesses, local governments and the community to bring “smart city” research and development to the Racine area and beyond, according to a news release from Gov. Scott Walker that coincided with a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Downtown.
The 46,000-square-foot, three-story building at 1 Main St. along the Root River will become a state-of-the-art co-working space and a model for “smart city” pilot programs that reflect the transformational technologies created by the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
“Smart cities” involve the integration of digital technology with government functions to improve efficiency in everyday processes — things such as parking, street lighting and timing of traffic signals.
"Foxconn looks forward to working with the local governments, academic institutions and businesses who share in its goal to see Racine transform into a technologically sophisticated environment that is at the cutting-edge of innovative solutions never before made in North America,” said Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s Director of U.S. Strategic Initiatives, who joined the state and local officials in making the announcement in Racine Tuesday. “This will contribute to our commitment to help position Wisconsin as a global hub for high-tech talent and businesses."
Located near Gateway Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Carthage College, Foxconn Place Racine will act as the regional center for smart city research and development. Because of its proximity to Mount Pleasant, the facility also will help attract and recruit knowledge workers as part of Foxconn's commitment to creating 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin.
“Having Foxconn locate its innovation center in the heart of our downtown could be a game changer for the city. We know opportunity is coming to the area, and it is my job to make sure that those opportunities benefit as many of our residents as possible,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a release. “With Foxconn’s commitment to our community and with the quality of jobs it will bring to the City of Racine, I know this will spur additional growth and investment in our city.”
“Foxconn’s investment in Racine County is already historic and transformative, and Foxconn Place Racine strengthens our position as the new epicenter for technology and innovation,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We are grateful that Foxconn’s partnership and confidence in Racine County continues to open up extraordinary opportunities for our community.”
“As we learned during the Smart Future Summit at UW-Parkside in August, smart cities technology will revolutionize our communities,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Deborah L. Ford. “The new research and learning lab is an exciting partnership that will provide opportunities for our students and faculty to live and lead in smart cities.”
The new centers in Racine will complement the company’s “Smart Cities – Smart Futures Competition,” in which students, faculty and staff at public and private Wisconsin colleges and universities can compete for up to $1 million in prizes by developing ideas for smart, connected communities and systems throughout the state.
The company already has announced plans for three other innovation centers that will be cornerstones in the AI 8K+5G ecosystem Foxconn is building in Wisconsin: its North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Foxconn Place Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire and Foxconn Place Green Bay. Those centers also will serve as a way for the company to attract talent, connect with potential supply chain providers, and align with potential partners.
The Racine centers will be located a few miles away from Mount Pleasant, where Foxconn is building a $10 billion advanced manufacturing campus that is expected to create up to 13,000 direct jobs, tens of thousands of indirect jobs and thousands of construction jobs.
Once the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park is fully operational, Foxconn is expected to make $4.26 billion in supplier purchases annually, with roughly one-third being sourced from Wisconsin.
The project is expected to have at least a $7 billion annual economic impact on the state and generate between $116 and $157 million in state tax revenue annually once fully operational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Don't get to giggly Racine................Evers and the drunk Bryce plan on killing this project! Lets hope these clowns stay out of office and Racine can have a real chance at advancing.
Um, hello "Journal Times Staff", 1 Main Street is already full of other stuff. No mention of what will become of the businesses that are already in there???
Great news! Very positive development for Racine and spur badly needed development. Pres. Trump, and Gov. Walker, along with Republican leadership had the vision to make the amazing FOXCONN project happen---Thank You!
WINNING-MAGA!
Racine and WI keep on winning. Why would anyone vote for Evers. He will kill all the growth with tax and spend. Everyone needs to vote!
Adding jobs to an area near residents with existing transportation and infrastructure? What a novel idea 👍
NP-----Yes, it is a great idea. Looks like those from outside of Racine (city) are willing to invest in the future. Guess it just goes to show you Gov. Walker and Republicans harbor no ill will towards Racine. Maybe the locals might try something new and cast their votes for the Republicans who bring investment to Racine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.