Downtown Racine Corporation receives national accreditation again

RACINE — In a news release issued on June 16, Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) announced in 2022 it has again received designation as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting performance standards.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, president & CEO of Main Street America, said in a statement. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs reported generating:

$5.76 billion in local reinvestment

6,601 net new businesses

30,402 net new jobs

The rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings

1,427,729 volunteer hours

On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The Downtown Racine Corporation’s performance is annually evaluated by WEDC’s Wisconsin Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America. Together they identify the local programs that meet national performance standards.

“Despite the intense challenges we faced, we were able to pivot and provide major resources to the Downtown merchants. Our emphasis was always on keeping our Downtown economically stable,” Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation, stated in her news release.

In 2021, the DRC hosted 65 events that brought in over 16,000 people — including Party on the Pavement, live music, wine and beer walks and the Holiday Parade. In 2022, DRC is scheduled to host up to 70 events.

“The DRC is extremely proud of what was accomplished during 2021 and the level of economic activity that occurred despite obstacles,” MT Boyle, chairman of the DRC Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities that exist and the investments, such as Hotel Verdant that are being made and are yet to come.”

DRC also worked to be a resource for incoming investors, entrepreneurs, and current businesses. In 2021, 35 new businesses opened, and to date in 2022, about a dozen new businesses have opened, including: BePlush, Kouzena 220, Junoesque By Bree and Goddess Nail.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are:

Building sustainable revitalization programs

Promoting strong public-private partnerships

Supporting small and locally owned businesses

Actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets

