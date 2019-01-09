RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is scheduled to host its annual Fire and Ice Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, and is seeking community commercial vendors, nonprofit organizations, food vendors, and arts and crafts vendors to enhance this year’s event.
Interested vendors should email award@racinedowntown.com or call the DRC office at 262-634-6002.
For more information on the festival, go to racinedowntown.com/events/fire-and-ice.
