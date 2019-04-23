RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. has been designated as an affiliate Main Street America program by the National Main Street Center.
Each year, this honor goes to programs in recognition of their commitment to generating positive change in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street approach, a framework for comprehensive revitalization and preservation-based economic development.
The National Main Street Center was established as a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980 as a way to address the myriad issues facing older and historic downtowns during that time. Working with a nationwide network of coordinating programs and local communities, Main Street has helped more than 2,000 communities across the country bring economic vitality back downtown, while celebrating their historic character, and bringing communities together.
“Working with the Main Street program has helped catapult Downtown Racine’s economy by integrating the best practices and strategically utilizing resources that aid in redevelopment,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “Twenty-three businesses opened in Downtown in 2018, and 2019 is looking extremely strong.
“We continue to create more vibrancy and generate more economic activity and efficiency around our existing infrastructure of historic, beautiful buildings on the lakefront than any other portion of our community,” Kruse said. “This is an exciting time and we are thrilled to be an affiliate Main Street America.”
“These communities should be proud of their hard work to advance strong local economies, leverage local leadership, and improve quality of life in their communities,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of the National Main Street Center.
