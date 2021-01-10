Downtown Racine Corp. executive director appointed to County Board

Kelly Kruse is the newest member of the Racine County Board.
Kruse is the executive director of Downtown Racine Corp., the nonprofit focused on boosting traffic and business in Racine's Downtown.
“I am humbled and honored to serve on the County Board.," she said in a statement. "They have done an outstanding job in the past with managing the budget while providing excellent services to our residents. I look forward to navigating new challenges while continuing the great progress they have laid the groundwork for.
“I have worked with countless business owners, nonprofits and residents over the last 15 years to make Racine County is a desirable place to live, work and enjoy. I will continue that passion of public service with my time on the County Board.”
She has been appointed to the District 10 supervisor position left vacant by the departure of Emily Lawrence, who resigned less than eight months after being elected upon taking a job in Alabama. Her resignation was announced at the Nov. 2 meeting of the County Board.
Lawrence had also been a Wind Point trustee, a role that has since been filled by Jay Hammes, a former Wind Point trustee and currently the president and founder of Safe Sport Zone, a national event security program.
Kruse's new constituents lie in four municipalities, including all of Wind Point and parts of North Bay, Caledonia and the City of Racine.
A Facebook post from Racine County's official page stated: "She has also served on the NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) State board and worked with the Hospitality Center, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Racine Arts Council, Racine Art Museum, Salvation Army, HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization), and countless other nonprofits within Racine County."
