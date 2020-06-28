Downtown Racine business denied COVID grant after rally attendance, mayor confirms

The grant

The City of Racine this spring gave out $900,000 in grants to small businesses affected by coronavirus. In round one, 18 local businesses received grants up to $15,000 each and in round two 146 businesses received grants ranging from $2,500 to $6,500.

“We wanted to know why we were denied and they told us there was not enough funding, but I need a better answer than that because I didn’t understand,” Dimple said. “If I met all the criteria, if I did everything right, why was there not enough money for us?”

“I asked him ‘What compliance?’” Dimple said about her conversation with the mayor. “I thought he was talking about my store. And I said I was closed until Gov. Evers said it was OK to open. Then he said, ‘No it’s about being in the rally.’ Then I realized that he was talking about my husband going to the Madison protest that was on the 24th of April.”

That state order was later struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13, although just two days before the governor allowed small retailers to open with limitations. Locally there has been a back and forth with the Circuit Court and the city over local restrictions, with the court most recently prohibiting the city from issuing any restriction orders.

Mason responds