RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation has announced the winners of its inaugural holiday window decorating.
With a total of 282 votes, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, 306 Main St. won the competition with its faux fireplace, featuring its own products on the mantle, a Christmas tree and teddy bear in a rocking chair.
Second place was awarded to Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., and third place was given to Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square.
Voting took place from Nov. 10 to Dec. 17 through a combination of in-store votes and Facebook likes. In total, there were nearly 1,800 votes cast.
Participating Downtown merchants included:
Art Metals Studio:
- 332 Main St.
Dimple’s Imports:
- 416 Main St.
Funky Hannah’s:
- 324 Main St.
Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer:
- 246 Main St.
Lakeview Pharmacy:
- 516 Monument Square
Legacy on Main:
- 240 B Main St.
Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts:
- 306 Main St.
Lornacopia:
- 310 6th St.
Northern Lights Gallery:
- 423 Main St.
Orange Thread Collection:
- 210 3rd St.
Pepi’s Pub & Grill:
- 618 6th St.
Twice Baked Pottery:
- 320 Main St.
Racine Art Museum:
- 441 Main St.
Racine Brewing Company:
- 303 Main St.
RG Natural Babies:
- 430 Main St.
Sugar Shack Sweet Shoppe:
- 530 Monument Square
Uncorkt:
- 240 Main St.
“This competition was a creative way to get the community to visit Downtown and enjoy the festive holiday decorations ... Downtown truly turns into a magical place this time of year, and I applaud all the merchants that went the extra mile to make it just that,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse.
Kruse encouraged residents to visit the window displays as shops and restaurants will be open through Monday, and free parking will be offered at all metered spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.