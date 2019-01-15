Try 1 month for 99¢
Fun on the Ice

From left, Ashley Christenson, Maddie Hirsch and Gavin Hirsch skate on the ice at the Monument Square ice rink in Downtown Racine on Jan. 15, 2018. The rink is scheduled to reopen for 2019 on Wednesday Jan. 16.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s community ice rink on Monument Square is scheduled to open to the public Wednesday, Jan. 16, from noon to 9 p.m.

The rink, which will remain open seven days a week, weather depending, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those who own their own skates, is free of charge.

For those who do not own their own skates, there will be free skate checkouts every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at these times:

Friday 4–7 p.m.

Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to check out skates, users must leave some form of identification as collateral.

Volunteers are needed to work the ice rink’s skate rental station on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse suggested that this weekend would be an opportunity for college students to get last-minute volunteer hours before heading back to school. To volunteer, visit racinedowntown.com/volunteer.

All announcements on whether the ice rink is open or closed for weather conditions will be made on the Downtown Racine Corp. Facebook page and website at racinedowntown.com.

“None of this would have been possible without the generous sponsorships, donations and the hard work of our community volunteers” Kruse said.

