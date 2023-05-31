Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE— Despite a pandemic and the pain of cancer, one Downtown Racine business owner has beaten the odds and not only survived, but thrived.

In recognition of her achievements, Yolanda Coleman, owner of several businesses in Downtown Racine, has received the U.S Small Business Administration 2023 SBA Wisconsin Women in Business Champion Award.

Coleman was presented the award last week during a ceremony at BePlush, 300 Main St., a business she owns with other small business owners.

“I just want to help women become who want to become entrepreneurs … who want to make their dreams become a realty,” Coleman said. “If I could help everyone I would definitely try to help everyone.”

When Coleman started her first business, Plush Clothing, 409 Main St, in 2019, she was helped with a loan from the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s Racine Office.

WWBIC, an SBA partner, helps women with loans and counseling on their journey to becoming business owners.

Heather Lux, regional project director for WWBIC’s Southeast office, nominated Coleman for the award.

“Back in 2019 when I started my dream, WWBIC was there to help me continue my dream,” Coleman said. “SBA was there to help me continue my dream.”

The “plush” in Plush Clothing stands for pretty, lovely, unique, sexy and, most importantly, according to Coleman, happy.

The store’s mission is to empower women to be their best by looking their best. Coleman wanted a place where she could be comfortable while shopping for beautiful, high quality and trendy items at reasonable prices.

Shortly after signing the lease for her first business, Coleman was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But she didn’t let the diagnosis — or having to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic the year she opened — deter her.

Coleman said that in May 2022, around the time she made an appearance on the WISN show Project Pitch It, she fought hard to keep her head above water.

In addition to opening a second business, BePlush, just down the street from Plush, she has started No One Fights Alone, which raises money for people dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Coleman has encouraged other business owners, notably women of color, to open their own businesses Downtown.

“She is always willing to help new entrepreneurs learn from her experience, and she shares her brand of expertise gladly,” said Eric Ness, director of the Wisconsin District Office of the SBA.

Ness said small businesses account for two out of three new jobs created and 99% of all businesses in Wisconsin — and represent about 40% of payroll in the state.

“Small businesses are really the heart of our community,” City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason said at the ceremony. “On behalf of the city and all of our residents, thank you (Yolanda) for the business you provide here, for the diversity you bring to our main street, and the work you do to employ people and provide a great service.”

