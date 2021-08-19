 Skip to main content
Downtown Burlington's parking structure to close for 9 days 'for repairs and maintenance'
Downtown Burlington Parking Deck

Downtown Burlington Parking Deck

 Via Google Maps

BURLINGTON — The parking structure in Downtown Burlington is to be closed "for repairs and maintenance" from Sunday, Aug. 22 through Monday, Aug. 30.

The structure, at the corner of North Dodge Street and East Washington Street, is due to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Chamber of Commerce advises those who typically use the structure to instead "utilize available on-street parking as well as the other city lots in the area during this time."

According to the City of Burlington, the police department will not be enforcing parking laws Downtown during the day and night while the parking structure is closed.

Questions are to be directed to the Department of Public Works, 262-342-1181.

