Downtown Burlington hunkers down for bridge closure that could continue until Halloween

BURLINGTON — Residents and business owners are bracing for traffic disruptions in Downtown Burlington, as the Jefferson Street Bridge is closed for a $2.5 million reconstruction project.

Crews closed the bridge on Friday, forcing an estimated 4,300 motorists a day to find another way across the Fox River and through the city’s central business district.

City and state officials partnering on the project say the work is scheduled to continue through the summer and conclude by Oct. 31.

While some business owners are taking the bridge closure in stride, others are worried about being cut off from their customers.

“It’s going to be a long year,” said Preet Singh, owner of Sunny’s Beer and Liquor, located just off Jefferson Street at 216 N. Main St.

Singh said he and other business owners are hoping the city or state will post signs directing motorists to find destinations that situated near the idled bridge. If necessary, he said, business owners will consider erecting their own signs.

“We have to do something,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to survive.”

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, said he does not expect any major traffic snarls during the 9-month closure. But he said the city would try to help any business owners who feel impacted.

“We will work with affected property owners to minimize any disruptions caused by the closure as best we can without impacting our ability to complete the project,” Riggs said.

The project to replace the deteriorated 70-year-old bridge is a joint effort between the City of Burlington and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city is contributing $500,000 while the state is paying the remaining $2 million.

Zenith Tech, based in Waukesha, is the main contractor on the job.

The bridge, which carries one lane of traffic in each direction, is among three main bridges crossing the river in the downtown area. The 34-foot-wide span is being rebuilt with enhanced sidewalks, decorative street lights and other design elements.

Nearby residents said they are ready to manage without the Jefferson Street Bridge this winter, spring and summer.

Candice Sweigart, who walks across the bridge every day for shopping or other errands, said she does not mind having to walk a little farther to reach the State Street Bridge. Sweigart also said she realizes that government public works projects are part of living in the city.

“We’re used to it,” she said. “We’ve got no choice.”

Will Harrison, who also lives nearby, said he and his wife, Natalee, actually like the idea of having less street traffic in the neighborhood. Harrison said they do not feel inconvenienced by the bridge closure.

“We can still get around and do what we have to do,” he said.

Business owners expressed mixed feelings about the bridge closure.

Aubrey McGaughy, owner of the home furnishing shop called 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., said she welcomes the investment in improved infrastructure for the downtown area.

McGaughy said she is confident that customers will manage to work through the construction zone.

“You just go around,” she said.

Others, however, are concerned about the potential upheaval that lies ahead for the next nine months.

Chris Hohensee, administrative assistant for Bahr & Kadlec Ltd., 340 Bridge St., said the bridge closure could limit access to Bahr & Kadlec’s parking lot. That could make it difficult for trucks making deliveries to the accounting and consultant firm or neighboring businesses, Hohensee said.

“That’s probably going to bother some people,” she said.

City crews closed part of Jefferson Street last summer on the west side of the bridge for road improvements unrelated to the bridge project.

The length of time for the bridge closure is causing concern for Yogi Patel, owner of the BP Burlington gas station and convenience store at 500 State St.

Patel said he worries that motorists will grow so accustomed to new routes through the downtown area that they might not return to the Jefferson Street Bridge even after it reopens — leaving some businesses permanently out of touch.

“It hurts for a long time,” he said. “Of course we’re concerned.”

Riggs said bridge replacements and other repairs and maintenance are an important part of a city’s infrastructure life cycle. City officials are pleased, he added, to have state assistance in replacing the aging Jefferson Street Bridge.

“The new modern bridge will serve the community’s transportation needs for generations to come,” Riggs said. “The enhanced aesthetics will be a nice improvement to the corridor that the community can be proud of.”

