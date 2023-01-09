 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Downtown Burlington hunkers down for bridge closure that could continue until Halloween

  • 0
Rob Buzinski erects signs announcing closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington

Crew member Rob Buzinski erects signs Friday on Jefferson Street in Burlington announcing the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge across the Fox River continuing until Oct. 31.

 Scott Williams

BURLINGTON — Residents and business owners are bracing for traffic disruptions in Downtown Burlington, as the Jefferson Street Bridge is closed for a $2.5 million reconstruction project.

Jefferson Street Bridge in Downtown Burlington on day of closure to last nine months

Motorists cross the Jefferson Street Bridge in Downtown Burlington just as crews Friday are preparing to close the bridge over the Fox River for a reconstruction project continuing until Oct. 31.

Crews closed the bridge on Friday, forcing an estimated 4,300 motorists a day to find another way across the Fox River and through the city’s central business district.

City and state officials partnering on the project say the work is scheduled to continue through the summer and conclude by Oct. 31.

While some business owners are taking the bridge closure in stride, others are worried about being cut off from their customers.

“It’s going to be a long year,” said Preet Singh, owner of Sunny’s Beer and Liquor, located just off Jefferson Street at 216 N. Main St.

Singh said he and other business owners are hoping the city or state will post signs directing motorists to find destinations that situated near the idled bridge. If necessary, he said, business owners will consider erecting their own signs.

People are also reading…

“We have to do something,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to survive.”

Peter Riggs, the city’s public works director, said he does not expect any major traffic snarls during the 9-month closure. But he said the city would try to help any business owners who feel impacted.

“We will work with affected property owners to minimize any disruptions caused by the closure as best we can without impacting our ability to complete the project,” Riggs said.

The project to replace the deteriorated 70-year-old bridge is a joint effort between the City of Burlington and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The city is contributing $500,000 while the state is paying the remaining $2 million.

Zenith Tech, based in Waukesha, is the main contractor on the job.

Watch now: A women's chorus walks the parade route and entertains holiday revelers in Burlington on Friday, Dec. 2.

The bridge, which carries one lane of traffic in each direction, is among three main bridges crossing the river in the downtown area. The 34-foot-wide span is being rebuilt with enhanced sidewalks, decorative street lights and other design elements.

Nearby residents said they are ready to manage without the Jefferson Street Bridge this winter, spring and summer.

Jerry Rubach and Candice Sweigart walk across the Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington

Jerry Rubach, left, and his girlfriend, Candice Sweigart, walk their daily route Friday across the Jefferson Street Bridge and through Downtown Burlington, a route that will change with the bridge closure for the next nine months.  

Candice Sweigart, who walks across the bridge every day for shopping or other errands, said she does not mind having to walk a little farther to reach the State Street Bridge. Sweigart also said she realizes that government public works projects are part of living in the city.

“We’re used to it,” she said. “We’ve got no choice.”

Will Harrison, who also lives nearby, said he and his wife, Natalee, actually like the idea of having less street traffic in the neighborhood. Harrison said they do not feel inconvenienced by the bridge closure.

“We can still get around and do what we have to do,” he said.

Business owners expressed mixed feelings about the bridge closure.

Aubrey McGaughy, owner of the home furnishing shop called 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., said she welcomes the investment in improved infrastructure for the downtown area.

McGaughy said she is confident that customers will manage to work through the construction zone.

“You just go around,” she said.

Others, however, are concerned about the potential upheaval that lies ahead for the next nine months.

Chris Hohensee, administrative assistant for Bahr & Kadlec Ltd., 340 Bridge St., said the bridge closure could limit access to Bahr & Kadlec’s parking lot. That could make it difficult for trucks making deliveries to the accounting and consultant firm or neighboring businesses, Hohensee said.

“That’s probably going to bother some people,” she said.

City crews closed part of Jefferson Street last summer on the west side of the bridge for road improvements unrelated to the bridge project.

Yogi Patel at work in his BP Burlington gas station and convenience store

Yogi Patel, owner of BP Burlington gas station and convenience store, 500 State St., Burlington, shown working inside his store Friday, is concerned about disruptions from the closure of the nearby Jefferson Street Bridge.

The length of time for the bridge closure is causing concern for Yogi Patel, owner of the BP Burlington gas station and convenience store at 500 State St.

Patel said he worries that motorists will grow so accustomed to new routes through the downtown area that they might not return to the Jefferson Street Bridge even after it reopens — leaving some businesses permanently out of touch.

“It hurts for a long time,” he said. “Of course we’re concerned.”

Riggs said bridge replacements and other repairs and maintenance are an important part of a city’s infrastructure life cycle. City officials are pleased, he added, to have state assistance in replacing the aging Jefferson Street Bridge.

“The new modern bridge will serve the community’s transportation needs for generations to come,” Riggs said. “The enhanced aesthetics will be a nice improvement to the corridor that the community can be proud of.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman

A Racine man was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and stalking resulting in bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of telephone harassment.

UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months into strike

UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months into strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH's latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News