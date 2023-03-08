BURLINGTON — Driving through Downtown Burlington is about to get even more tricky.

With road work already closing the Jefferson Street Bridge, utility crews now are preparing for construction that will force partial closures on State Street for three months.

The We Energies project will include the State Street Bridge, although the utility says lane closures will not impact traffic across the bridge.

Many motorists unable to access the Jefferson Street Bridge are using the State Street Bridge to get across the Fox River in the heart of Downtown Burlington.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said utility work on the State Street Bridge is scheduled for completion this week.

The utility is replacing more than one mile of underground natural gas lines in Burlington, generally along State Street but also extending into some adjoining roadways.

Work began this week, and is scheduled to continue through May.

We Energies notified Burlington city officials of plans for the utility work in mid-January.

“This was identified as a good opportunity to get this done,” Conway said.

City and state construction crews in early January began the unrelated $2.5 million job of removing and replacing the Jefferson Street Bridge — a project that is scheduled to continue until October.

Downtown business owners already dealing with the bridge closure are unsure whether the utility work on State Street will create additional inconveniences.

We Energies will be closing lanes of traffic as needed during the gas line replacement, although city officials say the utility will maintain at least one open lane in each direction on State Street.

Yogi Patel, owner of BP Burlington, a gas station and convenience store, 500 State St., said he fears the lane closures will make traffic congestion worse in the downtown area.

“It’s going to be bad,” Patel said.

Lisa Latona, manager of The Boardwalk Apartments, 232 Bridge St., said many of her 170 residents are senior citizens who do not travel outside the apartment complex often.

The Jefferson Street Bridge project has blocked an entrance to The Boardwalk temporarily once, Latona said, although she said it was a minor inconvenience.

Latona said she hopes no further disruptions occur as downtown road construction work expands.

“It’s working out fine so far,” she said.