RACINE — Racine-area baby boomers are in for a healthy dose of nostalgia when author Carol Gianforte and historian Jim Mercier take to the Golden Rondelle Theater’s stage next month to relive memories of spending time Downtown in the 1950s and ‘60s.
Reservations are now open for the free program, “A Blast from Our Downtown’s Past,” which is scheduled to take place in three, two-hour segments.
The programs are Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 3, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
The duo plans to cover such topics as former Downtown theaters, bowling alleys, dance clubs and “scooping the loop,” with other panelists and surprise guests set for appearances. It is the third in a series of presentations that Mercier and Gianforte have given on Downtown.
“We’re giving our complete life stories,” Gianforte joked. “…People are hungry for this.”
The response to the past presentations has been positive, Mercier said. Attendees have enjoyed hearing stories of bygone eras and reliving some of their favorite activities from when they were teenagers, he said.
Among the highlights of the upcoming program is a mass reunion of bands that frequently played at Downtown establishments in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
A dozen members from bands such as the Sultans, Voyagers and Trendells are set to be in attendance. The bands will not play any songs, but the members will be available for photos.
“People are really interested in Racine’s history as it pertained to them,” Mercier said. “And with the baby boomers, there’s so many of them out there right now, they would just love to hear stories about when they grew up in Racine, and we’re providing that.”
Reservations can be made with the Golden Rondelle by visiting reservations.scjohnson.com/Info.aspx or calling 262-260-2154. The program is free to attend but reservations are strongly encouraged because seating is likely to fill up, Mercier and Gianforte said.
“This isn’t just, ‘Let’s have some popcorn and laugh,’” Gianforte said. “This is actually a way to convey Racine’s history.”
Looking back at Racine's former theaters
Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces.
Uptown Theater marquee
Uptown Theater interior, file photo
Uptown Theater interior
Monument Square Sept. 13, 1950
Venetian exterior
Venetian interior
Venetian torn down
Park (Capitol) theatre
Park Theatre
Bijou Theater
Divino Gelato
Crown Theatre opening
Crown Theatre, circa 1935
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Douglas Theatre, Jan. 30, 1926
Former Douglas Theatre
Former Rapids Plaza Cinema I and II
Rapids Plaza Cinema, Sept. 25, 1992
Rapids Plaza Cinema investigation
Former Marc Cinema I and II
RKO Mainstreet Theatre
RKO Mainstreet Theatre interior
Rialto
Rialto teardown
Rex Theatre, July 17 1937
Rex Theatre teardown
Westgate Cinema
Westgate demolition
Marcus Value Cinemas
