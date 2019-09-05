{{featured_button_text}}
Mercier and Gianforte

Jim Mercier, left, and Carol Gianforte are scheduled to give a presentation about Downtown entertainment in the 1950s and 1960s on Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 at the Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — Racine-area baby boomers are in for a healthy dose of nostalgia when author Carol Gianforte and historian Jim Mercier take to the Golden Rondelle Theater’s stage next month to relive memories of spending time Downtown in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Reservations are now open for the free program, “A Blast from Our Downtown’s Past,” which is scheduled to take place in three, two-hour segments.

The programs are Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 3, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

The duo plans to cover such topics as former Downtown theaters, bowling alleys, dance clubs and “scooping the loop,” with other panelists and surprise guests set for appearances. It is the third in a series of presentations that Mercier and Gianforte have given on Downtown.

“We’re giving our complete life stories,” Gianforte joked. “…People are hungry for this.”

The response to the past presentations has been positive, Mercier said. Attendees have enjoyed hearing stories of bygone eras and reliving some of their favorite activities from when they were teenagers, he said.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Among the highlights of the upcoming program is a mass reunion of bands that frequently played at Downtown establishments in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

A dozen members from bands such as the Sultans, Voyagers and Trendells are set to be in attendance. The bands will not play any songs, but the members will be available for photos.

“People are really interested in Racine’s history as it pertained to them,” Mercier said. “And with the baby boomers, there’s so many of them out there right now, they would just love to hear stories about when they grew up in Racine, and we’re providing that.”

Reservations can be made with the Golden Rondelle by visiting reservations.scjohnson.com/Info.aspx or calling 262-260-2154. The program is free to attend but reservations are strongly encouraged because seating is likely to fill up, Mercier and Gianforte said.

“This isn’t just, ‘Let’s have some popcorn and laugh,’” Gianforte said. “This is actually a way to convey Racine’s history.”

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments