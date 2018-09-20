RACINE — A portion of Downtown Racine is getting reimagined, thanks to a recent Main Street Community designation received in July.
The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) commissioned artist Joseph Lawniczak from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), to create conceptual drawings of the alley renovation program off Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue, coined “Imagine Alley.”
The rendering were created free of charge to the City of Racine and Downtown Racine Corp., as the designation provides Racine additional access to WEDC resources, such as the provision of artistic renderings as the DRC works to develop the area.
“These renderings will catapult this project one step closer to completion,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse. “These pictorials will be utilized to define the vision of the alley, as well as help when applying for grants and funding sources.”
The alley renovation has been spearheaded by DP Wigley owner Christine Flynn and backed by adjacent building and business owners of that alley.
“The DRC is extremely proud of this grassroots effort of these adjacent businesses to revitalize an otherwise dreary alley and turn it into a destination,” Kruse said.
During Saturday’s Party on the Pavement, people are encouraged to stop by “Imagine Alley” to enjoy live music and view the large-scale renderings.
Visioning Greater Racine volunteers have been supportive of the project and plan to help Friday by cleaning and sprucing up the alley before Saturday’s event.
Similar drawings of facades are available to businesses and property owners within the Downtown district boundaries. To be considered for a free façade rendering, email Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
