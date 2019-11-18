Dover-Yorkville boards appoint replacement

YORKVILLE — Dover and Yorkville’s municipal boards have appointed Yorkville resident and local attorney Heather Niski as the district’s next municipal judge.

Niski, who has been an attorney at Union Grove’s Bass Law Offices since 2013, was brought on to serve in place of Municipal Judge Christina Bass until a special election next spring. Bass resigned last month after relocating out of the district.

Bass personally recommended Niski, calling her “an ideal candidate” in a memo to Dover and Yorkville staff.

Yorkville’s Village Board unanimously approved Niski’s appointment on Oct. 28, and Dover’s Town Board followed suit last week.

The Dover-Yorkville municipal judge seat will be up for special election April 7. The winner will serve through April 31, 2021, the end of Bass’ current term.

Whomever is elected in the 2021 election will serve a four-year term.

