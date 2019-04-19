KANSASVILLE — The Dover Town Board has decided against purchasing a house directly north of Town Hall and is no closer to hiring an administrator.
Town Chairman Sam Stratton had proposed having the town purchase the house, 4030 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75), and rent it out until the town needs to expand the Town Hall or build a new facility.
Town residents at Tuesday’s annual town meeting were at first “fairly split” on whether to purchase the house, but turned largely against it when it was discovered there is an easement between Town Hall and the property, Town Supervisor Jared Guillien said. The easement would have limited the town’s options in expansion.
The house has not gone up for sale yet, but it is assessed at $84,800, records show.
“We didn’t take an official vote, but it was pretty evident that in light of this new information, it was not going to be something that we wanted to pursue further,” Guillien said.
Administrator
The Town Board has discussed hiring an administrator for several months. There are only four municipalities of the 17 in the county now without such a position — Dover (population 4,134), the Town of Waterford (population 6,338), Raymond (population 3,938) and the county’s smallest municipality, North Bay (population 240).
The hiring process is on hold as the Town Board works to better define the job’s duties — and possibly even change the title, Guillien said. What is currently determined is that it would be a part-time position responsible for grant writing and exploring options for incorporating the town, which does not meet state incorporation requirements for population density.
There are also no guarantees that the position would be permanent if it does not provide enough value to the town through grants, Guillien said.
“If we don’t get that out of the position, we’re not going to spend taxpayers’ money on ineffective personnel,” he said.
