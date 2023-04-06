TOWN OF DOVER — Town Supervisor Jared Guillien has won re-election, after his opponent, Mario Lena, announced he was quitting the race.

Voters in Tuesday's election delivered a victory for Guillien, who ended up with 716 votes compared with 305 for Lena.

Town Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of about $5,000 a year.

Guillien was seeking his third term in town government.

Lena, a former town chairman who was recalled from office in 2017, entered the race against Guillien as an attempted political comeback.

He later announced that he had decided to drop out of the race, although it was too late to remove his name from the ballots.

