DOVER — The Farm at Dover wedding barn will finally get a liquor license, provided its operators agree upon a price with the Town of Norway.
The Dover Town Board on Monday unanimously voted to purchase a liquor license from Norway to in turn sell to The Farm at Dover, 26060 Washington Ave., dependent on final price negotiations. Obtaining a license would ensure the barn’s ability to operate in the future, should lawmakers revive a statewide debate over whether wedding barns should be required to hold liquor licenses to host events where alcohol is served.
Norway’s Town Board voted last month to sell one of its spare Class B liquor licenses to Dover, which has no more liquor licenses to grant. The asking price of $25,000 is more than double a license’s standard cost of $10,000, and Tom Hamilton, the barn’s owner, sent a counteroffer of $18,000 that Norway’s Town Board voted against Monday night.
“The Town Board, it seems like they’re going to stand at $25,000,” said Tom Kramer, Norway’s administrator/treasurer.
Kramer said he wished Hamilton, who attended Dover’s Town Board meeting, would have been at Norway’s meeting to negotiate the price in person.
“It was disappointing that they didn’t show up and talk to us,” Kramer said. “I would have thought they would have been there.”
Hamilton did not respond to phone calls Tuesday. Mike Spiegelhoff, owner of Drink Inc. bartending service, which partners with The Farm at Dover, said Tuesday afternoon that he and Hamilton had not yet discussed whether to take the original $25,000 offer after Norway shot down the counteroffer.
While Dover would be purchasing the license on behalf of the wedding barn, the barn would reimburse the final cost.
“It’s not costing the town anything,” Dover Town Chairman Sam Stratton said. The town is simply acting as a middle man, he said.
If The Farm at Dover were ever to go out of business, the license would revert back to Norway, according to Dover Town Supervisor Mike Shenkenberg.
Other updates
The house directly to the north of Dover Town Hall, located at 4030 S. Beaumont Ave. (Highway 75), will go on sale soon, Stratton said. He proposed having the town purchase the house and rent it out until the town needs to expand with any sort of new facility.
Purchasing the house will be discussed during the annual town meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. next Tuesday at the Town Hall.
The Town Board also is waiting on a draft of an ordinance for hiring an administrator. The item was on the agenda for possible action on Monday night, but the town attorney had not yet written up the ordinance.
“I hate to push this down another month,” Stratton said, before tabling the item for the annual town meeting.
The Town Board wants an administrator to take charge in exploring methods of incorporation to protect the town’s territory from potential annexations from neighboring communities, and also to write grants for the town.
