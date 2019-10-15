DOVER — Due to a lack of funding, the Women’s Resource Center has announced that it will permanently close the Dover Healing House next month.
The organization said it stopped admitting new clients to the Dover Healing House on Church Road in Dover last Friday. It plans to permanently close the west-end center’s doors on Nov. 22, according to a Women’s Resource Center press release.
“After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined that in order to continue to help those affected by domestic violence, the Women’s Resource Center will close the Dover Healing House and focus on the east end shelter in the City of Racine,” Rebecca Johnson, president of the Women’s Resource Center Board of Directors, said in a press release. “By putting all of our resources into one facility, we will be able to continue this important work that helps those when they need it most.”
The Dover Healing House, a program of the Women’s Resource Center of Racine Inc., opened in 2015. The Women’s Resource Center has been serving the residents of southeastern Wisconsin since 1977.
“Over these last five years, the organization has served hundreds of survivors and their families,” the release stated. “While the friends and neighbors of the Dover Healing House have been generous with their support, other sources of sustainable funding have not emerged.”
When the Healing House opened in 2015, it was meant to host services such as counseling and therapy, and eventually served as a shelter for domestic violence victims. At the time, the Women’s Resource Center said it wanted to create a bigger presence in western Racine County, as victims in rural areas can be just as vulnerable as those in urban areas and face additional challenges with being isolated.
After the Dover Healing House’s closure, all crisis intervention and advocacy, education and prevention services that the Women’s Resource Center offers will be provided through the WRC shelter in Racine. That shelter has been open since 1996.
Nonprofits ‘struggling’
Barbara Howard is the executive director for Love Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Burlington that operates a food pantry, thrift store and provides other services to disadvantaged families and people living in the county’s west end.
When asked about the closure of Dover Healing House, she had this to say: “There is such a limited amount of shelters around. There’s a big shortage at all times, so when one closes down, it’s that much more a challenge to place people.”
She said that nationwide, many nonprofits are struggling to get support, including volunteers and funding. Howard said that is definitely happening in Racine County, and is especially felt by west end nonprofits.
Howard said Love Inc.’s food pantry alone provides food for 17 percent of the entire county; however, they are often overlooked for funding from the east end.
“It’s difficult to get businesses in Racine to donate to those in the western part in the county, yet we are serving a large part of the county,” Howard said. “We have a smaller geographic area, but we are also serving a large part of the county.”
Sad news for sure. Maybe if a big company would step up. I don't mean to put everything on the big companies, but the small ones- Mom & Pops- struggled during the recession and are just now getting back to where they were before it hit.
