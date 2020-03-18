Dover encourages residents to absentee vote

TOWN OF DOVER — Following other neighboring municipalities' footsteps, the Town of Dover is requesting that voters also use absentee voting in the upcoming April 7 election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By law, the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, April 2. To request an absentee ballot, go to myvote.wi.gov. Absentee voters are asked to complete their ballots immediately and mail it back so votes are counted.

Absentee ballots must be received in the clerk’s office/polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted. A postage paid return envelope is included with every ballot, and a black drop box is located outside the Dover Town Hall for voter's convenience.

The first day to vote an absentee ballot in person at the clerk’s office is Monday, March 23, and the last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office is Friday,

April 3. In-person absentee voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, March 27. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the last day to absentee vote.