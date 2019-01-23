DOVER — The Dover Town Board is exploring options to become a village to protect the town from annexation by the neighboring villages of Union Grove and Yorkville.
Dover is the latest Racine County town to look at becoming a village. Last year, Yorkville residents voted to incorporate, and Town of Burlington officials have been researching incorporation. The Town of Burlington is set to have an advisory referendum in April on whether town officials should continue exploring incorporation.
Dover, population 4,134, does not meet the state's minimum population density — 500 people per square mile — to become a village, but Yorkville did not either. Special legislation allowed for two towns adjacent to the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant to incorporate (Yorkville and Paris) even if they did not meet the state requirements. So Dover Town Chairman Sam Stratton said he is working with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to see if Dover could get a similar exception.
“Speaker Vos has had initial discussions with town officials,” Kit Beyer, Vos’ communication director, said Tuesday in an email. “Like with any important decision of this nature, he would like to bring together people in the community to find a consensus on the issue.”
Stratton said incorporation would be a matter of protecting the town’s borders.
“I’m worried if we don’t move forward here and be proactive, I could see the Town of Dover not existing in 20 years,” Stratton said.
Under state law, villages and cities have the authority to annex land from towns, so Stratton said it is a very real concern that Union Grove or Yorkville could start annexing Dover’s land. By state law, property owners in towns can request a neighboring and contiguous incorporated municipality to annex their properties. As the borders lay now, Yorkville is contiguous to Dover, Union Grove is not.
Border agreement
Last fall, Dover officials tried to enter into a border agreement with their counterparts in Union Grove and Yorkville to prevent both from annexing, but neither village was interested in the agreement. Sherry Gruhn, Yorkville's village president, said that does not mean Yorkville wants to annex Dover’s land.
“At this point in time, we have no intentions of annexing any point of Dover,” Gruhn said. “We have so much going on right now in our Village of Yorkville that the thought of expanding into Dover (to the west) or Raymond (to the north) or any of those areas is not at all even a remote possibility.”
Yorkville declined to enter the agreement on advice of the village’s legal counsel, Gruhn said, because the process is more complicated than just signing the agreement. It would have had to go to referendum as well. Union Grove did not enter the agreement because it never had plans to annex in the first place, said Village President Mike Aimone.
“There are no plans of any annexations of Dover,” Aimone said, adding, “The village has never gone and annexed property where it wasn’t initiated by a property owner of another community.”
Kansasville could qualify
It’s possible that Kansasville — the unincorporated area of Dover surrounding the intersection of highways 11 and 75 — could meet the incorporation requirements and become a village on its own. That would allow Kansasville to annex Dover’s remaining land into the village, but would also mean the town and village would need two separate governments until the annexations were completed.
“That does nothing for the people outside of Kansasville,” Stratton said. “I just think that would create more problems than it’s worth.”
Such a scenario played out with the incorporation of Bristol and Somers in Kenosha County. Bristol eventually annexed all of the former Town of Bristol and the town government was dissolved. The Village of Somers incorporated most of the Town of Somers, except for areas designated to eventually be annexed by the City of Kenosha as part of a border agreement. The Town Board remains in place to govern those isolated areas.
If there is any possibility of incorporation for Dover, voters would have to authorize it in a referendum, such was the case last year in Yorkville.
