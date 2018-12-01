RACINE — When the newly reconstructed stretch of Douglas Avenue is reopened — and the city says that could happen next week — one spot will be flanked by a new urban park.
The finishing touches are being put on the reconstructed stretch from Goold Street on the north end and Hamilton Street on the south end. It is there, at the northeast corner of Hamilton and Douglas Avenue (site of the former Camelot Supper Club) that the new park has been created.
Devin Sutherland of the Douglas Avenue Business Improvement District said the project has been a partnership between: the City of Racine, which owns the parcel; the Douglas BID; and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“DOT put enhancement funds in this space along with the road project,” Sutherland said. “They provided a lot of the landscape materials, the benches, those types of things,” including new sidewalk.
“The BID wanted to add some additional enhancement to that,” especially because that area had very little lighting. “And so, we wanted to light up this area to provide kind of a nice community gathering space for the neighborhood.”
The Douglas Avenue BID added a crushed-granite walk through the middle of the area, relocated a large planter from the Karel Jonas statue and salvaged 15 trolley poles from the days when trolley cars ran up and down Douglas Avenue.
“In fact, when they did the road project, they pulled up a lot of that trolley rail,” Sutherland said. “It was still under the pavement.”
The trolley poles were shortened and refabricated and remounted at the new park. On Friday, strings of about 70 Edison lights — which, despite their old-fashioned appearance, are LEDs — were being strung between the poles.
“So, we tried to kind of keep with the period of the trolley poles, that kind of a vintage, 1920s look to it as well,” Sutherland said.
Enhancing a design
The DOT had a completed design for the area, and then the Douglas Avenue BID went to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Center for Design Solutions.
“And those kids came up with the idea of adding the light poles,” Sutherland said. “The students finally said, ‘You know what? They’re light poles; we should honor them the way they were kind of made to be.’ So, this is what we ended up doing.”
The remaining steps to physically finishing the park will be to add some signage at its gateway, the southwest corner, and have the poles repainted next spring.
The new landscaping includes numerous sturdy-looking trees, evergreens and hundreds of other decorative plants.
The other remaining step is to name the new park, and Sutherland said the Douglas Avenue BID will be recommending a name to the city.
