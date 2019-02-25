RACINE — A fire within an interior wall and a living room ceiling in a house in the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue caused an estimated $100,000 in damage Monday afternoon.
In firefighters' second visit to the house that day, crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.
The Racine Fire Department was initially called to the home Monday morning due to an issue with an electrical fixture, according to RFD Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove.
Crews disconnected the fixture and worked to ensure there were no other issues, Hargrove said, but firefighters were called back to the home just after noon when the occupant of the upper unit saw smoke. The upper-unit occupant helped to evacuate the tenant in the lower unit before firefighters arrived.
Hargrove said the smoke was coming from a different area in the residence than the fixture that was the cause of the initial call. A thermal-imaging camera was used to find the source of the fire, in an interior wall, and helped firefighters find another area of fire in the living room ceiling.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire, according to the Fire Department. The Red Cross assisted the two adult occupants of the lower unit.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of late Monday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Did they stick around to fight the fire or did they just leave?
They went to the video store for movie night before bedtime at the firehouse
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.