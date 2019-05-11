RACINE COUNTY — Traffic safety commissioners are trying to curb the high amount of crashes at the intersection of highways J and 11 that has been the site of two fatal accidents in the last four years.
The intersection at the Burlington/Dover town line, and the area immediately surrounding it, have been the site of 36 crashes since 2010, leaving 23 people injured and 62 vehicles damaged, according to state Department of Transportation data.
Highway 11, a state highway, is also known as Durand Avenue and Highway J, a county highway, is also known as English Settlement Avenue.
After a car and dump truck collision left a 28-year-old Waterford woman dead last June, the DOT installed new signage on Highway 11 in August in an effort to alert drivers to the intersection. The additional signs were added on the left side of the road to “to supplement the existing ones on the right,” according to DOT spokesman Daniel Sellers, and flags have been added to the four advance-warning signs to draw more attention to them.
“WisDOT’s going to be monitoring for extra crashes to see if that helps, and then we’ll go from there and see that if It didn’t help, then we’ll have to have a Plan B,” Mike Borck, DOT safety and regulations engineer, told the Racine County Traffic Safety Commission Thursday.
There have already been two accidents at the intersection this year, one on Jan. 28 and one on April 26. Both involved two vehicles and the April 26 crash resulted in two injuries. There were another three accidents in 2018 after the signs were added.
Accidents at the intersection spiked in 2015, when there were 10 crashes. Otherwise, total crashes have ranged from one to six over the past 10 years.
A man died after a November 16, 2015 crash at the intersection between a semi and pickup truck.
How about HWY 45 and HWY 20 (Washington Ave.)??
