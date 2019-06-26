DOT to lower speed limit for mile stretch of Highway 20

YORKVILLE — A roughly 1-mile stretch of Highway 20 that passes by Yorkville Elementary School will have its speed limit dropped from 55 mph to 45 mph later this summer.
The decision from the DOT comes after a three-month traffic study requested by the Yorkville Elementary School District Board that found the road could have "higher severe crash potential" due to increased traffic, driveway density and school activity.
That means that by Aug. 11, new speed-limit signs are anticipated to be up from the roundabout at Highway 45 to 1,000 feet east of the west branch of Old Yorkville Road.
The DOT’s message to the school said it anticipates delivery of the required signage on July 11 with an installation target of Aug. 11.
The zone is currently posted at 55 mph with a reduction to 45 mph when children are present; the speed-limit change to 45 mph also means that drivers will be held to 35 mph when children are present, according to revised DOT signage maps dated May 16.
School Board members were concerned with traffic congestion during drop-off and pickup times coupled with the 55 mph speed limit, School Board President Jeffrey Gruhn said in an email Tuesday.
“We felt that it was beginning to be a safety issue,” he said.
A history of crashes
The DOT’s decision comes as a welcome change for a stretch of road that has a history of crashes, according to School Board member Sarah Jamison.
“The road isn’t entirely wide enough to handle those high speeds,” Jamison said.
School Board members were notified during the June 19 meeting, according to incoming Superintendent Jeff Peterson.
The DOT did not initially provide a copy of the traffic study when asked, but did send a summary of the findings after this story was first published.
From 2013 through "preliminary 2019," there were five crashes on the stretch of road that resulted in three injuries, according to the summary. Of those, three were rear-end crashes.
The study also found the crash rate was already significantly lower than the state average and that the 85th percentile speed — or the speed at which 85 percent of drivers travel at or below — was 51 mph for eastbound traffic and 52 mph for westbound traffic, meaning the vast majority of drivers do not reach the currently posted 55 mph.
Highway 20 near the school has previously been deemed a safety hazard, with the DOT in 2017 performing a traffic study and subsequently giving the school a permit to install radar signs along the road.
This article has been updated since publication to include summarized findings from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's speed study of the affected area of Highway 20, and to more accurately define the stretch of affected road. The DOT did not initially provide any details by press time.
