DOT to lower speed limit for 2-mile stretch of Highway 20

YORKVILLE — A roughly 2-mile stretch of Highway 20 that passes by Yorkville Elementary School will have its speed limit dropped from 55 mph to 45 mph later this summer, according to School Board members and state Department of Transportation documents and communications obtained by The Journal Times.
The decision from the DOT comes after a three-month traffic study requested by the Yorkville Elementary School District Board, according to School Board President Jeff Gruhn.
That means that by Aug. 11, new speed-limit signs are anticipated to be up from the roundabout at Highway 45 to 1,000 feet east of Old Yorkville Road, according to DOT communications shared with The Journal Times.
The DOT’s message to the school said it anticipates delivery of the required signage on July 11 with an installation target of Aug. 11.
The zone is currently posted at 55 mph with a reduction to 45 mph when children are present; the speed-limit change to 45 mph also means that drivers will be held to 35 mph when children are present, according to revised DOT signage maps dated May 16.
School Board members were concerned with traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times coupled with the 55 mph speed limit, Gruhn said in an email Tuesday.
“We felt that it was beginning to be a safety issue,” he said.
The DOT’s decision comes as a welcome change for a stretch of road that has a history of crashes, according to School Board member Sarah Jamison.
“The road isn’t entirely wide enough to handle those high speeds,” Jamison said.
School Board members were notified during the June 19 meeting, according to incoming Superintendent Jeff Peterson.
The DOT did not provide a copy of the traffic study when asked and provided no details on its results other than the decision to change the speed limit.
"We recently did a speed study to investigate speeds on (Highway) 20 by the school," DOT spokesman Michael Pyritz wrote in an email. "Based on the results we will be making a change. The school district requested the review."
Highway 20 near the school has previously been deemed a safety hazard, with the DOT in 2017 performing a traffic study and subsequently giving the school a permit to install radar signs along the road.
