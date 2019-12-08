DOT says I-94 work to finish in June; 4 lanes open by New Year's

RACINE — Widening work on Interstate 94 is on schedule to be completely finished by June, but drivers should have a much easier time getting around by the first few days of the new year, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.

All four lanes of the interstate should be open — with an emergency shoulder — from Highway G in Racine County to Highway 142 in Kenosha County by the end of the month or very early January, Pyritz said. The north segment of the project, from Highway G to College Avenue in Milwaukee County, will have three lanes with a shoulder open all winter long, Pyritz said, with four lanes open in June.

“It’s progressing well,” he said.

In August, the DOT said four lanes were supposed to be open between highways 142 and G by the end of October, but the unusually rainy September pushed those plans back.

The lanes should be open “in the very near future, probably T-minus a month,” Pyritz said. “Hopefully T-minus a few weeks, but Mother Nature will have more control over that than we will.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}