RACINE COUNTY — To help accommodate traffic flow over the Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will temporarily halt work on most highway construction projects throughout the state, according to a WisDOT release.
Drivers are asked to be alert for work zones, lane restrictions and potential delays. Peak travel periods are expected to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday.
“As we enter one of the major travel holidays of the year, we’re asking all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed, be patient and stay focused on driving,” said WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross.
Local highway construction projects that may affect holiday travel include Interstate 94 in Kenosha and Racine counties, where the I-94 North-South project and local work due to the Foxconn development are underway.
Traffic currently has two travel lanes in both directions with multiple ramp closures required to construct multiple structures in a very short time frame. Potential delays are anticipated as more motorists travel through the corridor during the holiday weekend.
On the lookout for impaired drivers
State and local law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will also be working in greater numbers for longer hours watching for impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that continues through Labor Day.
“The State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists, but every safe journey begins and ends with a safe driver,” Ross said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.