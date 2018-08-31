Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Cranes in the sky
Four construction cranes dot the skyline Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, alongside Interstate 41/94's off-ramp at Highway 11 in Mount Pleasant. Additional lanes and improvements are being added to the Interstate in Racine and Kenosha counties to accommodate the Foxconn development. 

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE COUNTY — To help accommodate traffic flow over the Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will temporarily halt work on most highway construction projects throughout the state, according to a WisDOT release.

Drivers are asked to be alert for work zones, lane restrictions and potential delays. Peak travel periods are expected to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

“As we enter one of the major travel holidays of the year, we’re asking all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed, be patient and stay focused on driving,” said WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross.

Local highway construction projects that may affect holiday travel include Interstate 94 in Kenosha and Racine counties, where the I-94 North-South project and local work due to the Foxconn development are underway.

Traffic currently has two travel lanes in both directions with multiple ramp closures required to construct multiple structures in a very short time frame. Potential delays are anticipated as more motorists travel through the corridor during the holiday weekend.

On the lookout for impaired drivers

State and local law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will also be working in greater numbers for longer hours watching for impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that continues through Labor Day.

“The State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists, but every safe journey begins and ends with a safe driver,” Ross said.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

